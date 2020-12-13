President Xi urges all countries to maximize actions in climate governance

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called on countries to raise ambition and foster a new architecture of climate governance where every party does its part.

Xi made the remarks via video link when addressing the Climate Ambition Summit.

Following the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, all countries need to maximize actions in light of their respective national circumstances and capabilities, Xi said.

He also stressed that developed countries need to scale up support for developing countries in financing, technology and capacity building.