Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

President Xi urges all countries to maximize actions in climate governance

(Xinhua)    10:32, December 13, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called on countries to raise ambition and foster a new architecture of climate governance where every party does its part.

Xi made the remarks via video link when addressing the Climate Ambition Summit.

Following the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, all countries need to maximize actions in light of their respective national circumstances and capabilities, Xi said.

He also stressed that developed countries need to scale up support for developing countries in financing, technology and capacity building. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York