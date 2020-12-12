Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Dec 12, 2020
China PC shipments see double-digit growth in Q3

(Xinhua)    16:05, December 12, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Personal computer (PC) shipments in China registered double-digit growth in the third quarter of the year, according to an industrial report.

Total PC shipments in the country reached 14.45 million units in Q3, up 10.1 percent year on year, data from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed.

The increased demand from the consumer market is essential to the growth in the total PC shipments, according to the IDC.

From July to September, shipments of PCs for the consumer market saw a 14.6-percent increase compared with a year earlier to 6.69 million units, while that for the business market rose 6.5 percent year on year to 7.77 million units.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)

