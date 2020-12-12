Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Dec 12, 2020
China applies to WHO for malaria eradication certification

(Xinhua)    15:09, December 12, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China has applied to the World Health Organization (WHO) for the certification of malaria eradication within the country, said Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission.

China has seen no locally transmitted cases of malaria for four consecutive years since 2017, Li said at a recent online seminar jointly organized by the National Institute of Parasitic Diseases under the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the WHO and Harvard University.

According to WHO standards, certification of malaria eradication can be granted to a country that has seen no transmission of the disease for three consecutive years, has established a well-supported system of malaria detection and containment, and has made practical plans for prevention.

China has gained abundant expertise and experience in malaria control and elimination over the years, which includes the discovery and use of artemisinin, Li said.

He also added that China will further strengthen cooperation for malaria eradication with African countries.

