Action comedy "Bath Buddy" leads Chinese box office

(Xinhua)    13:40, December 12, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese action comedy "Bath Buddy" topped the Chinese box office chart Friday, raking in 46.85 million yuan (7.15 million U.S. dollars) on its first day of screening, according to data compiled by the China Movie Data Information Network.

Romantic fantasy "The End of Endless Love" ranked second on the daily box office chart, grossing about 14.57 million yuan Friday.

With a young and popular cast, and with popular Chinese romance author Guo Jingming as a screenwriter, the film has generated a total of 232 million yuan since its Dec. 4 debut.

Coming in third was Japanese animation "Doraemon: Nobita's New Dinosaur," which earned about 6.74 million yuan on Friday.

