BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday called for joint efforts from China and the United States to rebuild the strategic framework for the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

Wang made the remarks at a symposium on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2020.

Noting that China-U.S. relations have arrived at a new historical juncture, Wang said it is necessary for both sides, proceeding from the fundamental interests of the two peoples and the common well-being of all countries in the world, summarize the experience of the mutually beneficial cooperation since the establishment of the China-U.S. diplomatic relations, reflect on the lessons from the fact that bilateral ties were at a low ebb in recent years, and work for rebuilding the strategic framework for the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

The two sides should meet each other halfway and make joint efforts to this end, he said, making three proposals:

First is resuming dialogues, Wang noted, as communication and dialogue are effective ways that can lead to correct understandings of each other's strategic intentions as well as domestic and foreign policies.

China is willing to conduct equal dialogues with the U.S. side at all levels and in all fields, and carry out candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges, Wang said, adding that the two sides should strive to seek common ground while reserving differences, and properly handle and manage differences.

The second is restarting bilateral cooperation, the Chinese foreign minister noted. Mutually beneficial cooperation is the ballast stone and propeller of China-U.S. relations, Wang said.

Both countries should carry out coordination and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 to defeat the pandemic with joint efforts, and they have the responsibility to strengthen communication on major issues such as the global economy, climate change, anti-terrorism and internet-related issues, and strive to provide more public goods for global peace and stability and world economic recovery.

The third is rebuilding mutual trust, Wang said, calling mutual trust the prerequisite for the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations. The trust should be based on objectivity and rationality, he added.

The U.S. should have a correct strategic understanding of China, not regard China as a threat, and view China's development with a positive and constructive attitude, Wang said

"We always believe that as long as we maintain an objective and rational approach, and continuously enhance mutual understanding and common interests, we will be able to find a way for peaceful coexistence of countries with different social systems and cultural backgrounds," Wang added.