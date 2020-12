BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday via video link, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

Xi will attend the summit at the joint invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Hua said.