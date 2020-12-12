Xi chairs leadership meeting on economic work for 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to analyze the economic work for 2021.

The meeting also heard a report of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission, made plans for the anti-corruption work for 2021, and reviewed a set of work rules for elections of local Party organizations.

This year has been eventful, and despite tough challenges, China has been strategically focused, gained accurate insights and made careful plans, said a statement released after the meeting, adding that the country took resolute actions and achieved progress that is satisfactory to the people and has attracted global attention.

The statement also pointed out that China has become the only major economy with positive growth. "Three tough battles" against major risks, poverty and pollution have achieved decisive outcomes. Scientific and technological innovation saw major progress and new breakthroughs have been made in reform and opening up.

The 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) for national economic and social development is drawing to a close this year. After five years of efforts, China has leaped to new levels in the economy, science and technology, comprehensive national strength and people's living standards, according to the meeting.

China's economy has been gradually rebounding to normal performances. However, uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the external environment continue to loom large, the statement said, calling for a focus on opportunities and risks, scientific arrangements, efficient policy implementation and seizing the initiative in the economy.

Noting that 2021 will be an especially important year for China in advancing modernization, the meeting stressed adhering to the new development philosophy and urged efforts to form a new development paradigm as well as focus on advancing high-quality development.

More efforts are needed to consolidate and proliferate the gains made in epidemic control as well as economic and social development, and better coordinate development and security, the statement said.

The meeting called for sound and precise implementation of macro policies, keeping the economy running within a reasonable range, and adhering to the strategy of expanding domestic demand. It also stressed enhancing the strategically important role of science and technology and expanding high-level opening-up.

The efforts will pave the way for ensuring a good start for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and celebrating the CPC's 100th founding anniversary with outstanding achievements, according to the meeting.

Reforms on both supply and demand sides should be carried out to achieve a dynamic equilibrium on a higher level, in which demand and supply can boost each other, said the statement.

Efforts should be made to build more independent and controllable industrial and supply chains and form a strong domestic market, it said.

The meeting also called for strengthened antitrust efforts and the prevention of disorderly expansion of capital, and stressed efforts to promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market.

Authorities will carry out a systematic assessment of efforts to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects while consolidating and expanding poverty relief results, the statement said.

As the holidays approach, the meeting called on officials to make arrangements in advance and stressed continued efforts on epidemic control.

Commending the work of Party disciplinary organs and supervisory commissions at both central and local levels, the meeting called on them to facilitate the effective implementation of the Party's decisions and arrangements.

Efforts from anti-corruption organs were also urged to ensure officials "do not dare to be, are not able to be, and do not want to be corrupt," and to make anti-corruption work more standardized and law-based so as to provide a strong guarantee for embarking on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist China, according to the meeting.

A previous meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee presided over by Xi had heard the 2020 work report of the CPC's CCDI and the National Supervisory Commission and a report on the preparations for the 19th CCDI's fifth plenary session, scheduled for Jan. 22-24 in 2021.

The work rules for elections of local Party organizations reviewed at Friday's meeting were lauded as the basic guidelines for elections of local Party organizations in the new era.

The meeting called for continued efforts to encourage intra-Party democracy, act on the Party's democratic centralism, broaden and improve the orderly and effective participation, as well as respect and safeguard the democratic rights of Party members.

The meeting also urged "scientific, standardized and rigorous" election work to select capable local Party officials and ensure better and more professional work in advancing reforms, facilitating development and maintaining stability.