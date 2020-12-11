The so-called sanctions imposed by the U.S. on senior Chinese legislators of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee entirely run against basic norms governing international relations, severely interfere in China’s internal affairs, and seriously undermine China-U.S. relations.

The hysterical political bullying has triggered strong condemnation from the Chinese government and people.

The sanctions were announced by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Dec. 8, in which he also made groundless accusation against China's promulgation and implementation of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in accordance with law.

Hong Kong is a part of China, and its affairs are purely China's internal affairs. The U.S is in no position to interfere. The NPC Standing Committee's legislation on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong in accordance with the Constitution to improve governance on Hong Kong and crack down on criminals is totally within China's sovereignty.

The recent decision of the HKSAR government to disqualify four members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) is in line with China's Constitution and the Article 104 of the HKSAR Basic Law. It also conforms to relevant interpretations of the NPC Standing Committee and the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR. The decision is totally legal, and shall never be questioned by any external forces, including the U.S.

China's promulgation and implementation of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR in accordance with law accord with international law and common practice. It's also an international convention for civil servants to swear allegiance to their country.

The U.S. itself has long enacted dozens of laws on safeguarding national security, and the members of the U.S. congress also have to swear allegiance to American Constitution as required. Over 20 members in the U.S. history have been disqualified due to violation of political loyalty.

The farces of the White House interfering in other countries' domestic affairs once again proved that the U.S. is on one hand building an airtight wall that safeguards its own national security, and is on the other hand trying hard to smash the walls of other countries. The more farces of such double standards are staged by the U.S., the more hypocritical and ugly nature it exposes. What the White House is doing just proves that the U.S. was the largest backstage manipulator of the chaos in Hong Kong. It seems like the U.S. cares about Hong Kong's democracy, human rights and autonomy, but as a matter of fact, to bring turbulence to special administrative region and undermine China's development stability is what it really aims at.

The Chinese government is firmly determined to oppose U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs, to uphold China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and to implement "one country, two systems". The retrogressive behavior of the U.S. will only trigger greater indignation among the 1.4 billion Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, and beef up the Chinese' government's resolution to implement the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, crack down upon the“anti-China” forces that scheme to destabilize Hong Kong, and safeguard the long-term development and stability of Hong Kong.

Chinese people do not believe in fallacy, nor are they afraid of evil forces. The Chinese side has vowed "firm and strong countermeasures" against the egregious sanction by the U.S., and will keep taking all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests. China strongly urges the U.S. side to immediately withdraw this erroneous decision, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and stop going down the dangerous and wrong path.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy.)