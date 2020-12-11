Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 11, 2020
Romantic fantasy leads Chinese box office for sixth consecutive day

(Xinhua)    10:23, December 11, 2020

Romantic fantasy "The End of Endless Love" on Thursday topped the Chinese box office chart for a sixth consecutive day, raking in a total of 217 million yuan (about 33.13 million U.S. dollars), according to data compiled by the China Movie Data Information Network.

With a young and popular cast, and with popular Chinese romance author Guo Jingming as a screenwriter, the film saw its daily ticket sales hit 11.9 million yuan on Thursday.

Crime thriller "Caught in Time" and historical fantasy comedy "Soul Snatcher" respectively ranked second and third on the daily box office chart, grossing about 6.31 million yuan and 5.73 million yuan.

Coming in fourth was U.S. animated comedy "The Croods: A New Age," which earned over 4 million yuan on Thursday and has seen its total Chinese box office revenue reach 259 million yuan.

