China's health authorities urge universal health code recognition

(Xinhua)    09:33, December 11, 2020

China's health authorities have called for universal recognition of health codes nationwide in a circular issued Thursday.

All regional authorities should implement regulations for the mutual acceptance of health codes, so as to provide greater convenience for inter-provincial travelers, stressed the circular jointly issued by the National Health Commission, the National Healthcare Security Administration and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

In low-risk areas, apart from key locations and personnel, the verification of health codes is not compulsory, the circular noted.

People who have difficulties in using smartphones, such as elderly citizens, can furnish ID cards, health certificates, or have their health codes registered through friends or relatives, as these will be accepted as valid registration methods where health codes are needed, according to the circular.

The circular also underlined that the use of health code data must be strictly regulated to protect privacy.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

