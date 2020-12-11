New development blueprint uplifts Taiwan entrepreneurs on mainland

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's proposals for formulating a new five-year development plan and long-range objectives open up tremendous opportunities for enterprises from both the mainland and Taiwan, said entrepreneurs attending the 2020 conference of the summit for entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference, held in the coastal city of Xiamen in Fujian Province and Taipei via video link Wednesday, attracted more than 700 attendees from both sides of the Strait.

Guo Jinlong, president of the mainland-based council of the summit, said that as the country transitions into a new stage of development, enterprises from across the Strait should seize the opportunities to develop further.

Vincent Siew, president of the Taiwan-based council of the summit, said the cross-Strait cooperation can go further in areas including healthcare, smart cities and environmental protection, with measures to help Taiwan-funded firms tap into the mainland market.

According to the CPC Central Committee's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, efforts were emphasized to strengthen cross-Strait industrial cooperation and foster a common market for the two sides.

Tao Hsu, vice president of Via Technologies, a manufacturer of integrated circuits in Taiwan, said to seize the new growth opportunities, Taiwan-funded enterprises need to spur innovation, nurture talent, and get more involved in fields including 5G, industrial internet and artificial intelligence on the mainland.

RURAL OPPORTUNITIES

In a village in Fujian, Huang Deyu, a rural design architect, brought the red bricks from dismantled houses back to life by building them into garden fences. He also made discarded oyster shells tossed aside by fishermen into a gate.

With his 25 years of rural renovation experience in Taiwan, Huang landed on the mainland in 2015, and has launched more than 30 projects in the coastal province so far.

"As the mainland embraces green development, our design concept of 'reduce, reuse and recycle' represents the future," Huang said.

Architects across the Strait have been working together on rural renovation projects on many occasions using their respective expertise, epitomizing cross-Strait integrated development, said landscape planner Peichin Lee, who spent seven years transforming an almost deserted village in Xiamen into a tourist hot spot.

"Talent from Taiwan can feel a sense of pride and fulfillment on the mainland," said Lee, who came from Taiwan to Xiamen for new growth opportunities in 2014.

More than 200 rural design architects from Taiwan are involved in the rural community revitalization of 117 villages in Fujian, developing a number of rural community models, according to Lin Ruiliang, head of the Fujian provincial housing and urban-rural development department.

High-quality agriculture is vital to China's rural vitalization strategy, a catchphrase in the proposals for the new five-year plan, offering huge opportunities for enterprises from Taiwan as they have created competitive advantages with decades of experience, said Huang Yi-cheng, a fish farming magnate from Taiwan.

"We are glad to introduce our experience and technologies to the mainland and produce more quality products for the vast market," he added.