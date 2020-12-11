China saw its 17th consecutive bumper year in 2020, with grain output up 0.9 percent year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday.

China's grain output reached nearly 670 billion kg in 2020, up 5.65 billion kg from last year.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that the country's total grain production has exceeded 650 billion kg.

The bumper harvest comes despite disrupted farming as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, which has been held in check thanks to efforts to ensure the transportation of agricultural materials and strengthen farming management.

The harvest has laid a solid foundation for China to cope with complex and volatile domestic and international environments, overcome risks and challenges, complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and win the battle against poverty, said NBS official Li Suoqiang.

The total sown area increased 0.6 percent year on year, as subsidy incentives stimulated farmers' enthusiasm for grain production. The planting area of double-cropping rice rose by 5.3 percent year on year, a major contributor to the expansion of grain acreage.

Due to strengthened farm management, floods and typhoons had a limited impact on grain production, leading to steady growth in the average output per hectare.

Twenty-six out of 31 provincial-level regions reported increases in grain output this year, with Henan, Shandong, Shanxi, Hebei and Xinjiang posting rises of over 500 million kg.

To ensure stable grain output, the world's top food producer and consumer has introduced a host of measures this year such as fully implementing support policies like the minimum purchase price for rice and wheat and issuing subsidies.