Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Sharp decline in dropouts from China's 9-year compulsory education system

(Xinhua)    16:31, December 10, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The number of students dropping out of school before completing nine years of compulsory education in China fell to 831 at the end of November, down from around 600,000 in early 2019, an official with the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Thursday.

At the end of 2019, the rate of completion of the country's free nine-year compulsory education was 94.8 percent, up 1.8 percentage points from 2015, Lyu Yugang, head of the MOE's basic education department, told a press conference.

"The cut in the number of dropouts has laid a solid foundation for meeting the government's goal of achieving 95 percent completion rate by 2020," Lyu noted.

China provides nine years of free compulsory education, including six years of primary and three years of junior high school education.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York