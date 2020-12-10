Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
NE Chinese province reports 1 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    15:06, December 10, 2020

HARBIN, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Thursday reported one new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case, local authorities said.

The patient, a 40-year-old man surnamed Kong, was registered in the city of Dongning, said the city's COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters. He tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was later diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Dongning has activated an emergency plan, sending teams to conduct epidemiological investigations, carry out nucleic acid testing and disinfect the places visited by the patient.

His close contacts have undergone nucleic acid testing and are under medical observation.

