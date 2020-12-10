WASHINGTON, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China-U.S. cooperation "cannot and should not be absent" in a post-pandemic world where instability and uncertainties poses severe challenges to global governance, Chinese ambassador Cui Tiankai said on Wednesday.

"The year 2021 is essential as we greet the dawn of a post-pandemic era, where China-U.S. cooperation cannot and should not be absent," said Cui in his remarks at the Annual Gala of the U.S.-China Business Council on Wednesday.

"Research and development of vaccines and medications are making good progress in various countries, bringing hope and confidence to all of us. However, the instability and uncertainties of a post-pandemic world will pose severe challenges to global governance," he said.

"We believe that whenever human society faces major difficulties and challenges, countries with stronger capabilities shoulder greater responsibilities," he said.

"China and the United States should coordinate and cooperate to combat COVID-19, promote world economic recovery and growth, and reform and improve international governance system and architecture to better address global challenges, such as climate change. This is also what the international community expects of us," he said.

The ambassador said that Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his message of congratulations to President-elect Joseph Biden, stated that the Chinese side stands ready to work with the U.S. side "in the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, advance the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. ties, and join hands with other countries and the international community to promote the noble cause of world peace and development."

"We look forward to working together with the American government and people of various sectors toward this end," said Cui.