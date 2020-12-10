Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China-U.S. cooperation not to be absent in post-pandemic world: Chinese ambassador

(Xinhua)    15:03, December 10, 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China-U.S. cooperation "cannot and should not be absent" in a post-pandemic world where instability and uncertainties poses severe challenges to global governance, Chinese ambassador Cui Tiankai said on Wednesday.

"The year 2021 is essential as we greet the dawn of a post-pandemic era, where China-U.S. cooperation cannot and should not be absent," said Cui in his remarks at the Annual Gala of the U.S.-China Business Council on Wednesday.

"Research and development of vaccines and medications are making good progress in various countries, bringing hope and confidence to all of us. However, the instability and uncertainties of a post-pandemic world will pose severe challenges to global governance," he said.

"We believe that whenever human society faces major difficulties and challenges, countries with stronger capabilities shoulder greater responsibilities," he said.

"China and the United States should coordinate and cooperate to combat COVID-19, promote world economic recovery and growth, and reform and improve international governance system and architecture to better address global challenges, such as climate change. This is also what the international community expects of us," he said.

The ambassador said that Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his message of congratulations to President-elect Joseph Biden, stated that the Chinese side stands ready to work with the U.S. side "in the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, advance the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. ties, and join hands with other countries and the international community to promote the noble cause of world peace and development."

"We look forward to working together with the American government and people of various sectors toward this end," said Cui.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York