Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law guides law-based governance in China

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The first central conference on work related to overall law-based governance in the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) from Nov. 16 to 17, 2020, marked the establishment of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law and its status as the guiding thought for law-based governance in China.

Formed in the course of law-based governance being promoted by the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core after the Party's 18th national congress in 2012, the thought answers major questions concerning why and how law-based governance should be advanced, representing the latest achievement in adapting Marxist theories on the rule of law to the Chinese context.

Under the guidance of the thought, the socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics is enjoying vibrant development, laying a solid foundation in the pursuit of national rejuvenation.

TIMELINE

The CPC has always attached great importance to ensuring that China's governance is based on law.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee has specifically put forward promoting overall law-based governance, which was incorporated into the four-pronged comprehensive strategy for the country's development.

The fourth plenary session of the 18th CPC Central Committee in 2014 adopted a decision to advance the rule of law.

After the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017, the CPC Central Committee established its Commission for Overall Law-based Governance and made major decisions on promoting law-based governance in all fields. Historic changes and achievements have since then been made in developing the socialist rule of law in China.

IMPLICATIONS

In his speech at the November conference, Xi set forth requisites for the current and future work on law-based governance in China. Known as "11 upholds" in Chinese, they embody rich implications of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law:

-- Upholding Party leadership on overall law-based governance.

-- Taking a people-centered approach.

-- Staying on the path of the socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics.

-- Adhering to Constitution-based governance.

-- Promoting the modernization of China's governance system and capacity along the path of the rule of law.

-- Adhering to a system of the socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics.

-- Pursuing coordinated progress in law-based governance, law-based exercise of state power, and law-based government administration, and promoting the integrated development of the rule of law for the country, the government and the society.

-- Ensuring sound lawmaking, strict law enforcement, impartial administration of justice, and the observance of the law by everyone.

-- Taking a coordinated approach to promoting the rule of law at home and in matters involving foreign parties.

-- Fostering a high-quality team of professionals with both integrity and ability for legal work.

-- Ensuring that leading officials at various levels faithfully implement major decisions and plans made by the CPC Central Committee on overall law-based governance.

CONTRIBUTION

In formulating the theoretical system of the socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law marked progress in the system of values with Chinese characteristics, thus contributing Chinese wisdom to the world for advancing the rule of law.

As the world undergoes momentous changes unseen in a century, China is in a critical period for realizing national rejuvenation and forging ahead with all-out efforts to build a modern socialist country.

To provide a solid guarantee of the rule of law for the cause, it's imperative to uphold Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law as the guiding thought for law-based governance, stay on the path of the socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, and promote the modernization of the governance system and capacity along the path of the rule of law.