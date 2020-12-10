Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's high-tech hub proves hotbed for investment

(Xinhua)    10:57, December 10, 2020

SHENZHEN, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference has exemplified investors' insight into the strong innovation capability of the high-tech hub in south China's Guangdong Province, with 242 deals signed, clinching contractual investments of 780 billion yuan (119 billion U.S. dollars).

Wang Weizhong, Party secretary of Shenzhen, attended the conference Tuesday as an "investment promotion commissioner" to introduce Shenzhen's business environment, industrial development strategy, and layout of industrial development.

A total of 324 companies from a wide range of fields, including new-generation information technology, manufacturing, bio-medicine, new material, and finance, participated in the conference. About 40 percent of the companies were from 15 countries and regions including the United States, Japan, Britain, France, Germany and Singapore.

"We value the strong innovation vitality of Shenzhen. With the strong economic development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, we hope to establish an R&D center here. At the same time, we are willing to bring more solutions to global markets with our innovation outcomes in China," said James Zhao, senior vice president of ABB China Ltd.

According to the Shenzhen commerce department, the city utilized over 7 billion U.S. dollars of foreign investment in real terms in the first ten months this year, up by 7.58 percent year on year.

Shenzhen celebrated the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Special Economic Zone in October. China's supporting policies of developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has sustained Shenzhen's advantage as a popular destination for foreign investment.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York