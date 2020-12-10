Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
China appoints new members to International Commercial Expert Committee

(Xinhua)    10:39, December 10, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Court (SPC) has recently appointed a total of 24 new experts to the International Commercial Expert Committee to make trials related to international commercial cases more specialized.

New committee members include those specializing in international law and laws in countries taking part in the Belt and Road Initiative, according to the SPC.

For the convenience of experts, the SPC promised to advance the construction of a one-stop information platform to deal with international commercial disputes, enabling online mediation and submitting opinions on the ascertainment of foreign laws.

It also said that the committee's working mechanism should be improved, as well as the procedural rules for commissioning mediation in international commercial disputes, providing opinions on the ascertainment of foreign laws and offering advice on law issues.

China's International Commercial Expert Committee was launched in 2018. In the same year, the country's first two international commercial courts were established in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, and in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province.

