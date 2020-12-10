China's poverty alleviation achievements offer hope to world, says expert

NEW DELHI, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's poverty alleviation achievements have provided the world with a feasible poverty reduction strategy, offering hope to developing and least developed countries, said an Indian sinologist in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"China's poverty alleviation achievements have been impressive," said B. R. Deepak, an Indian sinologist and professor of New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University. "I believe it is owing to the concerted efforts of the Chinese leadership and people alike that these results have been achieved."

"Chinas poverty reduction has offered hope, especially to the developing and least developed countries with dense population that they too can dream of throwing off the yoke of poverty," the expert said.

Over the last 40 years, the disposable income of the Chinese people has increased manyfold, he said.

"This translates into China's massive appetite for consumer products," said Deepak."This certainly will boost global demand and contribute to global economic growth."

Besides its own domestic targeted goals, noted Deepak, China has assisted other developing countries through various projects, including in poverty reduction, agricultural cooperation, ecological conservation and climate change.

"Therefore, we can say that China has been instrumental in building capacities in developing and least developed countries by sharing its experience, providing funding and contributing to (economic) growth and sustainable development," Deepak said.