China issues judicial interpretation on laws, regulations regarding food safety

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's top court on Wednesday issued a judicial interpretation on laws involved in food safety-related lawsuits, further regulating the proceedings of such lawsuits and the responsibilities of the parties involved.

The interpretation, issued by the Supreme People's Court (SPC), specified the responsibility of online shopping platforms and public transportation service providers when the foods they sell or provide pose food safety problems.

According to the interpretation, when online shopping platforms' negligence in supervising food stores contracted to them leads to food safety issues, courts are to support the consumers' claim that the platforms should be held accountable for infringing upon their rights.

The interpretation also stipulated that if public transportation service providers supply sub-standard food products to passengers, the latter have the right to be compensated.

The providers are required to ensure the food they dish out meets food safety standards, regardless if provided for free or not, noted the interpretation.

The interpretation will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SPC.