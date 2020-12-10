World political parties eye further exchanges, cooperation with CPC

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Political parties around the world have expressed in different ways to the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) that they are looking forward to strengthening communication and cooperation with the CPC.

By successfully convening the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee and leading China to make great achievements in the fight against COVID-19 and poverty as well as the economic and social development, the CPC fully demonstrates that the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core upholds the "people-centered" development concept, which will benefit not only the Chinese people but also the people of the world, they said.

They look forward to further strengthening friendly exchanges with the CPC, deepening exchanges of experience on governance, thus making contributions to the stability and prosperity of the world.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), the Cambodian People's Party, the National League for Democracy of Myanmar, the Golkar Party of Indonesia, the PDP-Laban party of the Philippines and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that the CPC has maintained friendly exchanges with different types of political parties, safeguarded peace and stability, and played an important leading role in the exchanges and cooperation among parties in the world.

The parties said that they attach importance and look forward to strengthening exchanges with the CPC, which not only helps facilitate international cooperation, but provides opportunities and platforms for different types of parties to learn from each other.

The Congolese Party of Labor, the Botswana Democratic Party, the New Patriot Party of Ghana, the South African Communist Party and the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde said that the CPC has established brotherly relations with like-minded parties around the world, and has generously shared development experiences in politics, economy, society, culture, ecology and other fields through inter-party communication channels to help parties in various countries improve their governance capacity.

They sincerely thank China for providing invaluable support and batches of epidemic prevention supplies for African countries and parties in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parties including the Communist Party of Argentina, the Ecuadorian Socialist Party, the Dominican Republic's United Left Movement, the Communist Party of Peru (Red Fatherland), the Democratic Revolutionary Party of Panama, noted that inter-party exchanges are the most effective way to ensure peace, cooperation and global governance.

Latin American parties attach great importance to the role and influence of the CPC and look forward to continuing to strengthen their ideological and emotional relations with the CPC, so as to promote the long-term and stable development of inter-party and inter-state relations, they stressed.

The Egyptian Socialist Party, the Turkish Patriotic Party, the Iraqi Patriotic Alliance, the Palestinian People's Party and Mauritania's Union for the Republic, along with other parties, noted that the CPC upholds the principle of equality between large and small countries and political parties, and actively conducts inter-party exchanges on the basis of mutual respect, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and dialogue and consultation.

They said that the CPC is a sincere friend of countries in West Asia and North Africa and they are willing to actively exchange governance and development experience with the CPC, so as to further consolidate the profound two-way friendship.

They also welcome the CPC to send delegations and pay visits through other kinds of means once the COVID-19 prevention and control situation allows.

The United Russia party, the Communist Party of Spain, Greece's Coalition of the Radical Left, Serbian Progressive Party and Polish People's Party said the CPC has carried out fruitful work to promote inter-party exchanges and cooperation around the world, which shows its firm determination to play a positive and constructive role in promoting international cooperation.

They said they are ready to work with the CPC to achieve global peace and development and enhance well-being of the people of each other's country and people around the world.