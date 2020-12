ROME, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Italy reported on Tuesday 14,837 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to 1,757,394, according to the country's health authorities.

The health ministry also confirmed 634 new fatalities from the virus over the past day. Italy's total COVID-19 death toll now stands at 61,240.

Italy ranks sixth worldwide in terms of COVID-19 infections and relevant death toll, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.