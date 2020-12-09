Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Vaccine distribution could be "tricky and weird" due to Washington's response: Bill Gates

(Xinhua)    14:18, December 09, 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Vaccine distribution could be "tricky and kind of weird" in the United States because the country's Centers for Disease Control hasn't had a visible role during the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has told media.

"The federal government has abdicated on many things during the pandemic," Gates, also co-chair of the Bill &Melinda Gates Foundation, told NBC's "Today" in an interview last week.

Overall, the U.S. government could have handled the pandemic better, he said, adding that "As we do the post mortem, there'll be a lot of things, like confused messaging (and) lack of leadership, that will fall on the executive branch."

Earlier at a virtual UN event on tackling COVID-19, Gates has called for scaling up efforts to achieve the goal of global elimination of COVID-19 as the world pins hopes on the development of vaccines to end the pandemic.

The United States has set new world records for COVID-19 core metrics, including hospitalizations, seven-day average case and death increases, as the total number of confirmed cases topped 15 million on Tuesday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York