Chinese ambassador showcases achievements of UN Peace and Development Trust Fund

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, on Tuesday showcased the achievements of the UN Peace and Development Trust Fund (UNPDF) in the five years since its establishment by China.

At a virtual workshop on the fifth anniversary of the fund, Zhang said the fund is a strong platform in promoting multilateralism.

China has contributed a total of 100 million U.S. dollars to the fund since 2015. This shows China's political commitment and continuous support to the United Nations, he said.

The fund has supported 95 projects in areas of peace and security and development, benefiting more than 100 countries and territories in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Oceania. The central role and leadership of the United Nations have been consolidated through the fund, said Zhang.

The fund has strongly supported the United Nations in carrying out its mandates as the projects have been focusing on peacekeeping, preventive diplomacy, counter-terrorism, poverty reduction, aid to refugees and migration, and implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he said. "The fund has therefore enriched UN agencies' toolkit to support member states and contributed to the implementation of major initiatives of the UN."

Particularly, the fund has contributed to peace, security and development in Africa, said Zhang.

Promoting peace and development in Africa is a priority of China's foreign policy. The fund has always focused on peace and development in Africa. The Rapid Response System Project has given support to 21 UN mediation missions, more than half of which are in Africa. It has also supported 10 projects directly related to peace and security in Africa. These projects further contributed to closer cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union, he said.

The fund also helped the least developed countries in Africa in economic transitions, promoting development, obtaining renewable energy, and accelerating green industrialization and socio-economic development, he said.

The fund has promoted the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, said Zhang.