HONG KONG, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday condemned the so-called sanctions by the United States authorities and called such acts "hegemonic."

The so-called U.S. sanctions came in opposition against the national security law in the HKSAR adopted by the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee and the decision by the NPC Standing Committee on the qualification of HKSAR Legislative Council members.

A spokesperson of the office said in a statement that the so-called sanctions are political bullying that seriously violates international law and the basic norms governing international relations.

U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs will never be tolerated and China's firm determination to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests will never waver, the spokesperson said, adding that China will never be afraid of any bullying.

As every country has the fundamental responsibility to safeguard national security, China's moves to safeguard national security in the HKSAR through the legislation is in line with the principle of sovereignty and international practice, which is reasonable, lawful and beyond all doubt, the spokesperson said.

While the United States itself has long established a well-enforced legal system of safeguarding national security, as well as strict laws and regulations regarding the qualification and oath-taking for its senators and representatives, it has blatantly slandered, interfered with and suppressed China's rightful moves to safeguard national security and the constitutional order in the HKSAR, the spokesperson said.

The United States is the biggest disruptor and destroyer of the implementation of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

Swearing allegiance to the country is the common practice and requirement for public officers globally, with Hong Kong as no exception, the spokesperson said, stressing that no country would turn a blind eye to public officers violating the oaths, subverting state power and betraying the country.

As a matter of fact, there have been more than 20 lawmakers of the U.S. Congress disqualified for violating related rules, the spokesperson said, criticizing the double standards and hypocrisy of the United States.

The Chinese government is rock firm in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests and all the Chinese people including Hong Kong compatriots will never flinch in face of political bullying, the spokesperson said, adding that the so-called sanctions are doomed to fail.