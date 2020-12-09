Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Vocational college enrollment in China to grow by 2 mln in 2020-2021

(Xinhua)    10:23, December 09, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is making progress in expanding enrollment in vocational colleges, aiming for an increase of 2 million over the two years of 2020 and 2021, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Vocational college enrollment had grown by 1.16 million in 2019, meeting the government's target of 1 million for the year, Chen Ziji, an MOE official, told a press conference.

Previously consisting primarily of high school and secondary vocational school graduates, students pursuing higher vocational education now boast diverse backgrounds, including veterans, laid-off workers and migrant workers, said Chen.

To ensure the quality of education, the ministry is carrying out a series of measures including setting targeted majors, tailoring training programs and carrying out flexible assessments, according to Chen.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York