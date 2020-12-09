Vocational college enrollment in China to grow by 2 mln in 2020-2021

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is making progress in expanding enrollment in vocational colleges, aiming for an increase of 2 million over the two years of 2020 and 2021, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Vocational college enrollment had grown by 1.16 million in 2019, meeting the government's target of 1 million for the year, Chen Ziji, an MOE official, told a press conference.

Previously consisting primarily of high school and secondary vocational school graduates, students pursuing higher vocational education now boast diverse backgrounds, including veterans, laid-off workers and migrant workers, said Chen.

To ensure the quality of education, the ministry is carrying out a series of measures including setting targeted majors, tailoring training programs and carrying out flexible assessments, according to Chen.