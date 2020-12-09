Over 7,000 enterprises sign up for 6th China-South Asia Expo

KUNMING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 7,000 enterprises from 82 countries and regions have signed up for the sixth China-South Asia Expo as of Monday, local authorities said.

Southwest China's Yunnan Province will host the online event from Dec. 12 to 18, according to the provincial department of commerce.

The expo will hold a slew of online activities such as border trade fairs, forums and e-commerce talent training, and set up more than 10 online exhibition sites.

The fifth China-South Asia Expo and the concurrent 25th China Kunming Import and Export Commodities Fair were held in June 2018. A total of 3,825 companies attended the events, signing 807.9 billion yuan (about 114 billion U.S. dollars) worth of deals.