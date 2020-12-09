Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Over 7,000 enterprises sign up for 6th China-South Asia Expo

(Xinhua)    09:24, December 09, 2020

KUNMING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 7,000 enterprises from 82 countries and regions have signed up for the sixth China-South Asia Expo as of Monday, local authorities said.

Southwest China's Yunnan Province will host the online event from Dec. 12 to 18, according to the provincial department of commerce.

The expo will hold a slew of online activities such as border trade fairs, forums and e-commerce talent training, and set up more than 10 online exhibition sites.

The fifth China-South Asia Expo and the concurrent 25th China Kunming Import and Export Commodities Fair were held in June 2018. A total of 3,825 companies attended the events, signing 807.9 billion yuan (about 114 billion U.S. dollars) worth of deals.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York