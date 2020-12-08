Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020
China's Chengdu reports 3 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    13:37, December 08, 2020

CHENGDU, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, reported three new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The cases were reported between midnight Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Chengdu municipal health commission.

One of the three cases, a 20-year-old woman surnamed Zhao, is the granddaughter of two confirmed patients reported on Monday.

The other two cases, a 71-year-old woman surnamed Li and a 68-year-old woman surnamed Zhang, lived in the same village with the two confirmed patients.

All 46 close contacts in Chengdu have been traced and placed under medical observation. The places they visited in the past 14 days have also been disinfected.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, swab samples of 24,598 people in the city have been collected for nucleic acid tests. A total of 468 environmental and food samples have also been collected.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

