Mexico requests U.S. to extradite its former minister

(Xinhua)    13:20, December 08, 2020

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Mexico has requested the United States to extradite Mexico's former Public Security Minister Genaro Garcia Luna, who currently is awaiting trial in the United States, media reports said Monday.

The request for extraditing Garcia Luna, currently held in a U.S. prison awaiting trial for allegedly protecting a drug cartel, was made by Mexico through diplomatic channels.

The request came after Mexico's Attorney General's Office last month issued an arrest warrant for Garcia Luna, who was arrested in the southern U.S. state of Texas in December 2019.

Mexico hopes Mexican officials would stand trial in Mexico. Garcia Luna has pleaded not guilty to the U.S. charges, but he reportedly would face charges of illegal enrichment in Mexico.

