BRUSSELS, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- With a view to restoring the transatlantic partnership, the foreign ministers of European Union (EU) member states Monday called on the United States to underpin multilateralism.

"It is time to deliver on our support for multilateralism, including through much-needed reforms in international organizations," the EU Foreign Affairs Council said in its conclusion on the EU-U.S. relations issued following a council meeting.

The Council welcomed the incoming U.S. administration's commitment to multilateral diplomacy and international alliances. "The European Union looks forward to working closely with the United States to strengthen the United Nations' ability to address global challenges," the EU foreign ministers said in the statement.

They also welcomed U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's intention to re-join the Paris Agreement on climate change, and urged the U.S. to fully implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, to ensure a green economic recovery and to expedite green energy and digital transitions.

Noting that the trade differences between the EU and the U.S. need to be settled, EU foreign ministers called for deepening EU-U.S. economic relations to boost recovery.

The EU unveiled last Wednesday a comprehensive plan to improve its partnership with the U.S., which the bloc believes has been severely damaged under the current U.S. administration.

"With a change of administration in the U.S., a more assertive Europe and the need to design a post-corona world, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to design a new transatlantic agenda for global cooperation," the plan said.

The proposed plan includes an idea to establish a new EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council, which the EU said would help facilitate trade.