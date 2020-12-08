Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Russian fighter jet intercepts U.S., French planes over Black Sea

(Xinhua)    09:32, December 08, 2020

MOSCOW, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- A Russian Su-30 fighter jet of the Southern Military District was scrambled Monday to intercept U.S. and French aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian airspace control systems detected air targets approaching the Russian border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, the ministry's Zvezda broadcasting service said.

The crew of the Russian Su-30 fighter identified them as a U.S. Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance plane, a U.S. Air Force KC-135 refueling plane, and a French Air Force C-160G reconnaissance plane, it added.

After the planes flew away from the Russian state border, the Russian jet safely returned to its airfield, it said.

The Russian aircraft proceeded in strict compliance with international airspace rules, it added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York