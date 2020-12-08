MOSCOW, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- A Russian Su-30 fighter jet of the Southern Military District was scrambled Monday to intercept U.S. and French aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian airspace control systems detected air targets approaching the Russian border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, the ministry's Zvezda broadcasting service said.

The crew of the Russian Su-30 fighter identified them as a U.S. Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance plane, a U.S. Air Force KC-135 refueling plane, and a French Air Force C-160G reconnaissance plane, it added.

After the planes flew away from the Russian state border, the Russian jet safely returned to its airfield, it said.

The Russian aircraft proceeded in strict compliance with international airspace rules, it added.