Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

No bomb found on board Russian airliner at JFK: Sputnik

(Xinhua)    14:58, December 07, 2020

MOSCOW, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- No explosives were found on a flight of Russian airline Aeroflot from Moscow at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in the United States, the Sputnik reported on Monday.

"There was a threat of a foreign object on board, the information is false, everything has been checked, the plane is being prepared for departure, we will start boarding soon," an Aeroflot spokesperson was quoted by the Sputnik in its latest report as saying.

According to the report, the departure of the Aeroflot plane back to Moscow, initially scheduled for 5:40 p.m. (2240 GMT on Sunday), has been delayed by over five hours.

A spokesperson for the Russian embassy in the United States was quoted by an earlier media report as saying that police were searching an Aeroflot plane landed at the airport on Sunday in New York, for explosives after reports of a bomb threat.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York