BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday urged joint efforts with the United States to ensure "a stable transition" of China-U.S. relations against disruptions of all kinds, and striving to resume dialogue, bring ties back on track and rebuild mutual trust for the next stage of bilateral ties.

Wang made the remarks in Beijing at a meeting with a delegation of board of directors of the U.S.-China Business Council held via video link.