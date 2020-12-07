Global COVID-19 cases top 67 mln: Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 67 million on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

As of 10:45 p.m. Sunday (0345 GMT Monday), the global case count reached 67,027,780, with a total of 1,535,492 deaths worldwide, the CSSE data showed.

The United States reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 14,754,719 and 282,254, respectively. India recorded 9,644,222 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed India with 6,603,540 cases and 176,941 deaths, the world's second largest death toll, it showed.

Countries with more than 1.1 million cases also include Russia, France, Italy, Britain, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Germany and Mexico, while other countries with over 50,000 deaths are India, France, Italy, Britain, Mexico and Iran, according to the center.