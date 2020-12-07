Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Global COVID-19 cases top 67 mln: Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    13:20, December 07, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 67 million on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

As of 10:45 p.m. Sunday (0345 GMT Monday), the global case count reached 67,027,780, with a total of 1,535,492 deaths worldwide, the CSSE data showed.

The United States reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 14,754,719 and 282,254, respectively. India recorded 9,644,222 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed India with 6,603,540 cases and 176,941 deaths, the world's second largest death toll, it showed.

Countries with more than 1.1 million cases also include Russia, France, Italy, Britain, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Germany and Mexico, while other countries with over 50,000 deaths are India, France, Italy, Britain, Mexico and Iran, according to the center.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York