Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese border city completes 3rd round of citywide nucleic acid testing

(Xinhua)    10:18, December 07, 2020

HOHHOT, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has completed the third round of citywide nucleic acid testing for COVID-19, with all samples testing negative, local authorities said Sunday.

The testing started Thursday, and a total of 200,745 people were tested as of 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the city's COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

Manzhouli initiated its first round of nucleic acid testing for all residents on Nov. 22 and the second round on Nov. 27 after two domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in the city.

A total of eight people tested positive for the virus during the second round of testing covering 203,378 residents.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, the city had 24 domestically transmitted cases, two asymptomatic cases and one suspected case. Their 1,239 close contacts have been placed under medical observation.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York