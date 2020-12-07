Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's building material industry registers robust recovery

(Xinhua)    10:06, December 07, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's building material sector has rebounded amid the country's gradual economic recovery, with profit growth and narrowed revenue drop expected in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed.

Enterprises with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan (about 3.05 million U.S. dollars) are expected to rake in about 340 billion yuan profits in the January-October period, up 1.3 percent year on year, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Operating revenues of the firms are expected to reach 4 trillion yuan, down 0.5 percent year on year, narrowing the decline by 0.6 percentage points from the first three quarters.

The output of major cement firms rose 0.4 percent from the same period last year to 1.92 billion tonnes, registering year-on-year growth for the first time this year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Flat glass output of major companies hit 780 million weight cases, up 0.5 percent year on year, accelerating the growth by 0.1 percentage points from the first three quarters, NBS data showed.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York