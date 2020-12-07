Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 7, 2020
Domestic, foreign currency loans soar in Yangtze River Delta in October

(Xinhua)    09:08, December 07, 2020

SHANGHAI, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The balance of domestic and foreign currency loans in the Yangtze River Delta region stood at 43.15 trillion yuan (about 6.58 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of October, up 14.8 percent year on year, official data showed.

According to the Shanghai head office of the People's Bank of China, the balance of RMB loans was 42.01 trillion yuan by the end of October, up 14.9 percent year on year.

In October alone, new RMB loans in the region hit 214.3 billion yuan, an increase of 55 billion yuan year on year, while new foreign currency loans stood at 700 million U.S. dollars during the period.

The balance of domestic and foreign currency deposits in the region was 54 trillion yuan by the end of October, up 14.6 percent year on year.

Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui come under the ambit of the Yangtze River Delta region.

