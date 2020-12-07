Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 7, 2020
East China county finds coronavirus on imported frozen food packaging

(Xinhua)    09:03, December 07, 2020

JINAN, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Three imported frozen beef packaging samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Juye County, east China's Shandong Province, local health authorities said Sunday.

According to the county's epidemic prevention and control headquarters, the samples were taken from three batches of frozen beef imported from Argentina.

Local authorities have sealed the beef and clarified that it wasn't distributed in the market.

The beef-storage facility and the surrounding environment are being disinfected. Based on an epidemiological investigation, five close contacts and seven others have been found and placed under quarantine for medical observation. Their nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 have been negative.

