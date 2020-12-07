East China county finds coronavirus on imported frozen food packaging

JINAN, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Three imported frozen beef packaging samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Juye County, east China's Shandong Province, local health authorities said Sunday.

According to the county's epidemic prevention and control headquarters, the samples were taken from three batches of frozen beef imported from Argentina.

Local authorities have sealed the beef and clarified that it wasn't distributed in the market.

The beef-storage facility and the surrounding environment are being disinfected. Based on an epidemiological investigation, five close contacts and seven others have been found and placed under quarantine for medical observation. Their nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 have been negative.