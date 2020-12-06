Romantic fantasy "The End of Endless Love" leads China's daily box office

Chinese romantic fantasy film "The End of Endless Love" topped the Chinese mainland box office chart on Saturday, raking in roughly 54.7 million yuan (8.35 million U.S. dollars), data from China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

Starring a cast of young and popular faces, the romance follows a young man who has the superpower of using his voice to make others happy and falls in love with an internet celebrity battling autism.

With Guo Jingming, a popular Chinese romance writer, as a scriptwriter, the film saw its total box office exceed 100 million yuan within two days after release.

Ranked second was "Soul Snatcher," a domestic production revolving around a mythological story between a young man and a fox that possesses the power to shape-shift. The film generated about 46.5 million yuan on Saturday.

U.S. animated comedy "The Croods: A New Age" came in third by grossing nearly 36 million yuan, taking its total earnings to 202 million yuan after nine days of release.