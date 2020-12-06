Chelsea go top, Man Utd fight back, Man City cruise

Chelsea continued their excellent run of form and results on Saturday as they fought back from a goal down at home to Leeds United to win 3-1.

Former Chelsea youngster Patrick Bamford put Leeds ahead after collecting a pass and rounding the keeper, but Olivier Giroud continued his run of form to bring Chelsea level in the 27th minute after guiding the ball home at the far post.

Kurt Zouma put Chelsea ahead with a header following Mason Mount's corner after the hour and Cristian Pulisic added a third on the break in injury time.

Manchester United recovered from a poor first half to chalk up their ninth consecutive away win in the Premier League with a 3-1 triumph away to West Ham United.

Manchester United were under the cosh in the first half as they conceded 12 shots against an impressive rival, but only Tomas Soucek was able to beat David de Gea in the visitors' goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made two big changes at halftime, bringing on Bruno Fernandes and Marcos Rashford and Marcos Rashford for Edison Cavani and Donny Van de Beek.

Fernandes turned the game around in three second half minutes, helping set up Paul Pogba's 65th minute strike before also having a hand in Mason Greenwood's 68th minute goal, before Rashford added a third 10 minutes later to take Solskjaer's side into the top-four.

Two goals in the first 26 minutes gave Manchester City an easy win at home to Fulham as Pep Guardiola's team did the hard work in the first half.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring after being put through by Kevin de Bruyne and De Bruyne assured the win in the 26th minute after Sterling had been brought down in the Fulham area - the 20th penalty Sterling has won in his career.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 11th Premier League goal of the season rescued a point for Everton in the away game against Burnley.

The home side, who last week lost 5-0 to Manchester City, started well in an entertaining game and opened the scoring after a low shot from Robbie Brady after just three minutes.

Calvert-Lewin grabbed the equalizer with a delicate finish from Richarlison's cross in the second minute of first half injury time.

Both Burley's Nick Pope and Everton's Jordan Pickford both impressed in the second half to keep the score to 1-1.