Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China provides world with practical poverty reduction solutions, says Indian sinologist

(Xinhua)    13:26, December 06, 2020

The global significance of China's poverty alleviation lies in the fact that the country has provided the world with practical and feasible poverty reduction strategies and solutions, said B. R. Deepak, Indian sinologist and professor of New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University.

"China has been instrumental in building capacities in developing and least developed countries by sharing its experience, providing funding and contributing to growth and sustainable development," Deepak said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

The professor said that what is particularly noteworthy is the targeted poverty alleviation, which has been key to changing the social landscape of rural China.

Besides its own domestic targeted goals, China has also assisted other developing countries through poverty reduction projects, Deepak noted.

Moreover, the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and institutions like the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the BRICS New Development Bank are also significant in generating employment and providing funds for various sustainable development projects across the globe, he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York