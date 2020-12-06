Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 6, 2020
New railway operational in China's Xinjiang

(Xinhua)    13:23, December 06, 2020

The Altay-Fuyun section of the Afuzhun (Altay-Fuyun-Zhundong) railway line in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region began operations Sunday.

Both passenger and cargo trains will ply on the newly unveiled 148-km-long railway line, according to China Railway Urumqi Group Co., Ltd. The Fuyun-Zhundong section became operational in late 2019.

Spanning 419 km, the Afuzhun railway is connected with another railway, and together they form part of a circular railway network in the northern part of Xinjiang.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

