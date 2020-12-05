Chinese president's special envoy makes four-point proposals for helping Africa tide over difficulties

Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Wang Yi, also Chinese state councilor and foreign minister, attends a high-level meeting on cooperation between the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2020. The meeting was hosted by the UN Security Council via video link on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Wang Yi, a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Friday put forward four-point proposals to help Africa pull through difficulties as COVID-19 pandemic deeply affects the politics and economic and social development of African countries.

Wang made the remarks at a high-level meeting on cooperation between the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU), which was initiated by South Africa, the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council in December.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated global crisis, profoundly affected the politics and economic and social development of African countries, and Africa's peace and security face a series of new challenges, said Wang, Chinese state councilor and foreign minister, at the meeting held via video link.

The UN should actively take measures to help Africa tide over difficulties, Wang said.

In the four-point proposals, Wang stressed solidarity in fighting the pandemic, and support for the African people to build a line of defense for health and safety, build a peaceful and stable homeland, and open up a vision of common prosperity and share the fruits of global governance.

He said China will continue to provide strong support for the African people to embrace peace, help African countries catch the train of modernization, and continue to speak up for African countries on the international stage.

"China is willing to work hand in hand with Africa to build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future," Wang said.