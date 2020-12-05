U.S. sets record of 225,201 COVID-19 cases in one day: Johns Hopkins University

U.S. national flags representing the 200,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the United States are placed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

The United States on Friday registered a record 225,201 new COVID-19 infections within 24 hours, with the national caseload surpassing 14.19 million and the death toll topping 276,00, according to Johns Hopkins University.

During the same period, the country reported 2,506 COVID-19 related deaths, the university said.

The country on Wednesday already set a world record of single-day case count, as 196,227 new cases were reported and hospitalizations exceeded 100,000 for the first time.

As of Friday afternoon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at the university reported 34,793 coronavirus deaths in New York State, the worst in the country.