Turkey's 1st China-bound freight train departs from Istanbul

(Xinhua)    09:19, December 05, 2020

A train carrying export cargo from Turkey to China departed on Friday from the Turkish city of Istanbul.

A ceremony was held at the Kazlicesme train station on the European side of the city with the participation of Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu.

"Our first export train will reach China's Xi'an without interruption," said Karaismailoglu, noting that the train would carry white appliances in a total of 42 containers.

"It will cover 8,693 km, passing two continents, two seas, five countries, and forwarding its freight to China in 12 days," the ministry said in a press release.

