Warner Bros. says to simultaneously release all 2021 films on streaming service and in theaters

Warner Bros. Pictures Group announced Thursday that the Hollywood studio will release all its 2021 films on streaming service and in theaters at the same time, an unprecedented move amid the ever-changing movie industry.

The entire anticipated 17-film 2021 Warner Bros. slate, including big-budget blockbusters like "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Dune," "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and "The Matrix 4," will be released throughout the coming year in theaters and on HBO Max streaming service at once in the United States, according to the studio.

"It has committed to releasing its 2021 film slate via a unique, consumer-focused distribution model in which Warner Bros. will continue to exhibit the films theatrically worldwide while adding an exclusive one-month access period on the HBO Max streaming platform in the U.S. concurrent with the film's domestic release," the studio said in a statement.