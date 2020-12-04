Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Warner Bros. says to simultaneously release all 2021 films on streaming service and in theaters

(Xinhua)    11:36, December 04, 2020

Warner Bros. Pictures Group announced Thursday that the Hollywood studio will release all its 2021 films on streaming service and in theaters at the same time, an unprecedented move amid the ever-changing movie industry.

The entire anticipated 17-film 2021 Warner Bros. slate, including big-budget blockbusters like "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Dune," "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and "The Matrix 4," will be released throughout the coming year in theaters and on HBO Max streaming service at once in the United States, according to the studio.

"It has committed to releasing its 2021 film slate via a unique, consumer-focused distribution model in which Warner Bros. will continue to exhibit the films theatrically worldwide while adding an exclusive one-month access period on the HBO Max streaming platform in the U.S. concurrent with the film's domestic release," the studio said in a statement.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York