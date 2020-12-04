China delivers donations to Philippine typhoon victims

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian handed over relief supplies Thursday to the victims of Typhoon Vamco.

Huang handed the relief goods to Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez at the Paranaque City Hall.

Huang expressed his condolences for the loss of life and devastation caused by Vamco in the Philippines. At least 73 people died from Vamco, while 19 are still missing.

"In the face of natural disasters, China will, as always, stand firmly with the Philippine government and people in solidarity," Huang said.

Huang said he believes that under the leadership of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, the people affected will overcome the difficulties and resume normal life at an earliest date.

For his part, Olivares thanked and welcomed China's generous assistance.

The donation is part of the latest relief assistance of 3 million yuan (around 457,861 USD) provided by the Chinese government to the Philippines to aid the victims.

The Chinese government has provided relief supplies such as rice, tarpaulin, towels, and face masks to more provinces and cities ravaged by Typhoon Vamco, including Pampanga, Ilocos Norte, Camarines Sur, Bulacan, Cagayan, and Isabela.

Last month, the Chinese embassy, in collaboration with the Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc., also distributed disaster relief supplies worth 1 million yuan (152,620 USD) to the provinces of Albay and Catanduanes which bore the brunt of Super Typhoon Goni. The donation benefited 15,000 households.