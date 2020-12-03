A Tour around FAW-Volkswagen Foshan MEB Smart Factory to Investigate its Electrification Transformation

A few days ago, Xinhua News Agency was authorized to issue the “Proposal of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Formulating the Fourteenth Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and the 2035Long-Range Objectives”, which explicitly stated the need to accelerate digitalization and development of new energy vehicle and other industries. In order to discuss the high-quality development of China's automobile industry, on November 17th and 18th, FAW-Volkswagen Foshan MEB Smart Factory Tour and "Electrification and Digitalization" Summit Forum were held in Foshan. During the event, people from relevant authorities, universities, enterprises and media gathered to discuss the development strategies of the industry in the future.

As a leader in China's automobile industry, FAW-Volkswagen has made remarkable achievements in electrification and digital transformation. On November 17th, journalists from all over the country visited Foshan MEB Smart Factory of FAW-Volkswagen South China base, to dive deep into the development of FAW-Volkswagen's electrification transformation.

As FAW-Volkswagen's first MEB factory in China, Foshan MEB Smart Factory is designed upon three aspects: perfect manufacturing process, intelligent manufacturing, and strict inspection. Based on high-level intelligence and digitalization, the Foshan MEB Smart Factory has upgraded and innovated manufacturing technology and process to ensure that globally all vehicles of its ID. series have the same high quality. As a demonstration factory for FAW-Volkswagen's electric vehicles strategy, currently FAW-Volkswagen Foshan MEB Smart Factory can produce over 600,000 vehicles annually. By 2024, the number will reach 770,000.

The new energy workshop is the biggest highlight of the Foshan MEB Smart Factory. The workshop includes a body shell welding line and a battery assembly line. It adopts advanced technologies including IVTAC high-speed riveting, contrast-free online measurement, and visual guidance system to ensure the safety and reliability of the battery pack. The welding line is a highly intelligent automatic line based on the latest VASS 06 standard, with an automation rate of 85%. The assembly line is a highly automated, intelligent, and flexible line planned in accordance with the latest standards of the Konzern Produktions System (KPS) , with an automation rate of 80%. In addition, the extensive application of visual recognition technology and real time monitoring and warning of battery temperature through infrared imaging ensure battery safety at a higher level.

As the first pure electric medium-sized SUV produced by FAW-Volkswagen based on MEB platform, ID.4 CROZZ has attracted great attention from the industry and consumers since the start of its pre-booking on November 3rd. In the management and control center of Foshan MEB Smart Factory, technicians introduced ID.4 CROZZ’s leading humanized technology.

The ID.4 CROZZ’s exterior design is clear, smooth and refined. The excellent aerodynamic performance brings the drag coefficient down to only 0.28Cd. With the battery pack placed at the bottom center of the car body, the ID.4 CROZZ has a low center of gravity and a balanced axle weight distribution, hence the excellent handling performance. Its power system has a maximum power of 150kW and a maximum torque of 310N·m. The large battery modular layout of 84.8kwh allows a maximum cruising range of 550Km. Since it has a longer wheelbase and shorter front and rear suspension based on the MEB platform, the actual interior space of ID.4 CROZZ is comparable to that of the Magotan though its full length is only 4.6 meters. Based on the advanced E3 electronic and electricalarchitecture, ID.4 CROZZ integrates a series of human-centered technologies, which can realize the intelligent control, intelligent display and intelligent interaction of the vehicle. Thus, the vehicle becomes an intelligent, interactive and humanized cockpit as if a real partner.

The operation of the Foshan MEB Smart Factory demonstrates that FAW-Volkswagen has created an electrified intelligent manufacturing system with international competitiveness as a pioneer in the industry. The official pre-sale of ID.4 CROZZ marks that FAW-Volkswagen has entered a new era of electrification. Facing the wave of electrification in the automotive industry, FAW-Volkswagen will always be consumer-centered, guided by technological innovation, and continue to generate high-quality new energy products to facilitate green commuting that always exceed consumers’ expectations.