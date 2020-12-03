China's Hubei reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

WUHAN, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Hubei Province reported one confirmed COVID-19 case imported from Pakistan on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

The patient arrived at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport from Islamabad, Pakistan via flight CZ8140 on Dec. 1.

Quarantined upon arrival, the passenger was diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday and has been sent to a designated medical institution for treatment. Meanwhile, a total of 172 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

As of Wednesday, Hubei had four existing confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven asymptomatic carriers, all from overseas.

Hubei has reported a total of 68,149 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,633 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The disease claimed 4,512 lives in the province.