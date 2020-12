BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend a special session of the United Nations General Assembly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Wednesday.

The session will be held Thursday and Friday. Wang, as the special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will attend the general debate and give a speech via video link, according to Hua.